Chemical defense troops take samples from scenario affected area

Soldiers in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gears operate the equipment for decontamination of military vehicles The realistic round-the-clock training exercise is carried out by a chemical defense regiment with the PLA Xinjiang Military Command from August 12 to 24, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Nansong)

A soldier in Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear uses the chemical agent detector to locate hazardous chemical warfare agents as his teammate provides security covering. The realistic round-the-clock training exercise is carried out by a chemical defense regiment with the PLA Xinjiang Military Command from August 12 to 24, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Nansong)