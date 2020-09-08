Rise in China's August exports shows post-coronavirus recovery: UK newspaper

A ro-ro ship waits to load China-made cars for export at a berth of Port of Lianyungang in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 7, 2020. (Photo by Geng Yuhe/Xinhua)

LONDON, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China has registered the highest increase of any month this year in its exports, emphasising the post-coronavirus recovery in the country, a major British newspaper reported Monday.

"The rise in exports underlined China's dominant role in global trade during the coronavirus pandemic and its recovery from it," said the Financial Times.

"The country returned to growth in the second quarter after new cases of coronavirus slowed to a trickle and lockdown measures were eased," said the newspaper.

China saw its foreign trade rise 6 percent year on year in August in yuan terms, with exports up 11.6 percent and imports down 0.5 percent respectively, official data showed Monday.

The total value of foreign trade rose 6 percent year-on-year in August to 2.88 trillion yuan (about 421.14 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Chinese General Administration of Customs (GAC).

It is "the highest increase of any month this year and above expectations", the newspaper added.