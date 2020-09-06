China pursues peaceful development, committed to universal security: defense minister

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe (4th L, front) poses for a photo with heads of delegations attending the joint meeting of the heads of defense departments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization members in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 4, 2020. (Photo by Evgeny Sinitsyn/Xinhua)

MOSCOW, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China has, as always, followed the path of peaceful development and is committed to building a world featuring universal security, Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said here Friday.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, this meeting is of special significance, Wei said at the joint meeting of the heads of defense departments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization members.

The international situation, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, has become more unstable and uncertain, and therefore has given added urgency and importance to building a community with a shared future for mankind, he said.

Countries across the world should work together to fight the pandemic, resist unilateral bullying, resolve conflicts, and insist on win-win cooperation so that the whole world could overcome difficulties through solidarity, the defense minister said.

The Chinese military, Wei said, has full determination, capacity and confidence to defend its own national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

The Chinese military stands ready to work with all parties to earnestly implement the consensus reached among the heads of state, carry forward the Shanghai Spirit, push for new progress in bilateral and multilateral military cooperation, and make new and greater contributions to safeguarding global and regional peace and stability, he added.

On Saturday, Wei held talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on such issues as bilateral relations, practical cooperation between the two militaries, and international and regional situations. Wei also met with Pakistan's Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Nadeem Raza.