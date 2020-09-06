Vice premier hopes exhibitors seize new opportunities in China

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2020. Han declared the opening of the CIFTIS 2020 in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has said that he hoped exhibitors attending the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services would actively explore China's market and share business opportunities.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when he inspected the exhibition hall and talked with exhibitors before the Global Trade in Services Summit of 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services kicked off on Friday.

China owns a super-large domestic market consisting of its 1.4 billion population, Han said.

A new development pattern featuring dual circulation, which takes the domestic market as the mainstay and allows domestic and foreign markets boost each other, is forming in China, he noted.

In this regard, Han hoped exhibitors would seize opportunities in China's new development stage to achieve growth as well as contribute more to the stable and sound development of China's economy.

The ongoing services trade fair, held in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 9, was themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity."

With a total of 18,000 enterprises and institutions from 148 countries and regions registering to attend, the fair presented an opportunity to strengthen open cooperation in the service sector and invigorate global economic recovery.