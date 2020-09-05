Senior executives from multinational companies visit Wuhan

WUHAN, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of 40 chief executive officers and senior executives from 20 multinational companies' China branches on Friday visited Wuhan, a city once hit hard by COVID-19.

About 40 corporate representatives from the companies including Panasonic, the Thales Group, Dow, Nokia, Citibank, BHP Billiton and Amway, visited several places including the Wuhan National Bio-industry Base and an optical fiber and cable manufacturer.

They also attended a seminar with local officials on topics such as future business development in Hubei Province.

"The 20 multinational companies donated 150 million yuan (about 21.9 million U.S. dollars) worth of materials and cash to Wuhan after the COVID-19 epidemic hit the city," said Lin Songtian, head of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

The visit, this time for cooperation and exchanges, shows these companies' recognition and support for Wuhan and China's resumption of work and production, Lin said.