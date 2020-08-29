Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 29, 2020
Schools in China's Wuhan to start new semester on Sept. 1

(Xinhua)    10:04, August 29, 2020

WUHAN, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Middle and primary schools and kindergartens in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, once hard hit by COVID-19, will start the new semester on Sept. 1, with epidemic control and prevention measures in place, according to the municipal government Friday.

Wuhan has nearly 1.4 million students in 2,842 middle and primary schools and kindergartens.

Students do not need to wear face masks on campus but should carry them just in case, Wang Chifu, deputy director of Wuhan Education Bureau, told a press conference.

Preventive measures will be taken against COVID-19. Each school will have trained and specialized epidemic prevention personnel, said Li Junlin from the Wuhan center for disease control and prevention.

A 24-hour contact mechanism will be established between schools and designated hospitals. A green channel for emergency treatment of students will also be opened, according to Li. 

