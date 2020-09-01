Wuhan conducts security checks for new school semester

WUHAN, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The public security bureau in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei that was once hard hit by COVID-19, has organized security checks on campuses of primary and high schools and kindergartens for the new semester starting on Tuesday.

Facilities such as a one-button security alarm and video monitor networks and the allocation of security guards were checked, said Zhong Jun, a police officer in charge of campus security with the Wuhan Public Security Bureau.

The bureau has also communicated with education and health authorities in the city to instruct the schools to carry out epidemic prevention and control and emergency response drills.

"Since the schools will reopen for the first time following the epidemic, we have to be attentive," Zhong said.

Wuhan has nearly 1.4 million students in 2,842 middle and primary schools and kindergartens.

No new confirmed, asymptomatic, or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hubei on Sunday, the provincial health commission said on Monday.

Hubei has reported a total of 68,139 confirmed COVID-19 cases, mostly in Wuhan, and 63,627 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital. The disease has claimed 4,512 lives in the province.