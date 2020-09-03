Three PSG players test positive for coronavirus, may include Neymar

Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League Final, Aug. 22, 2020. (Julian Finney/UEFA/Handout via Xinhua)

Neymar is likely among the three PSG players tested positive for COVID-19.

PARIS, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Three Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ligue 1 giants confirmed on Tuesday and French sports media L'Equipe reported that Brazilian superstar Neymar is one of the three players.

"Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," a statement from the French champions said.

"All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days."

French sports daily L'Equipe later reported that the three players are Neymar and Argentinian duo Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, who have spent their holidays together in Ibiza, Spain after the Champions League final against Bayern Munich on August 23.

The infected players will unsurprisingly miss the trip to Lens on September 10 for their opening league game of the new season.

French football's governing body has ruled that a team must cancel its training sessions if four or more positive cases are found, with the possibility that its matches could also be postponed.