Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

New edition of top Chinese dictionary published

(Xinhua)    09:50, September 02, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- A symposium was held in Beijing on Tuesday to mark the publication of the 12th edition of the Xinhua Dictionary, the most authoritative Chinese language dictionary.

The new edition reflects great achievements made while fully building a modern socialist country. Initially compiled in 1950, more than 600 million copies of the dictionary have been sold.

Cai Dafeng, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and chairman of the Central Committee of the China Association for Promoting Democracy, attended the symposium.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York