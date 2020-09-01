Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020
China starts piloting national grassland natural parks

(Xinhua)    10:57, September 01, 2020

HOHHOT, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's forestry authorities said Saturday that the country has started piloting national grassland natural parks.

The first batch of 39 pilot parks to be established across the country covers an area of 147,000 hectares in total, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

The pilot parks will focus on ecological conservation and rational use of the grasslands, said Li Shuming, deputy head of the administration.

Li said the legitimate rights and interests of local farmers and herdsmen will be protected and ecological tourism, scientific research and cultural activities will be carried out appropriately.

