Shijiazhuang beat Hebei, Shanghai SIPG extend undefeated record in Chinese Super League

Ricardo Lopez (L) of Shanghai SIPG shoots the ball during the 8th round match between Shanghai SIPG and Tianjin TEDA at the postponed 2020 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) Suzhou Division in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 31, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Yuqing)

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Shijiazhuang Ever Bright beat Hebei China Fortune 3-1 here on Monday in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

The first half saw fierce play from both sides. A header from Hebei defender Ren Hang broke the deadlock in the 35th minute. However, Luiz Muriqui managed to level the score with a penalty for Shijiazhuang just four minutes later.

A sudden rain shower fueled the match in the second half. Ever Bright fought back hard and took the lead when 37-year-old veteran Matheus Leite Nascimento scored with a long-range effort in the 82nd minute, and Oscar's right-foot shot in the 97th minute sealed the victory for Shijiazhuang.

Elsewhere, Shanghai SIPG crushed Tianjin Teda 4-1 thanks greatly to Oscar dos Santos Emboaba Junior's accurate assists, maintaining the team's unbeaten record so far this season.

Shanghai SIPG established the advantage in the 29th minute. Thanks to a corner from Oscar, Uzbek midfielder Odil Akhmedov struck a long-distance volley to make it 1-0 for Shanghai.

The gap was further enlarged just before the end of the first half. Akhmedov made a direct pass forward, gifting Shanghai captain Hulk an easy tap-in.

The 72nd minute witnessed another breakthrough for Shanghai when Austrian midfielder Marko Arnautovic converted a powerful header following another precise corner from Oscar from the right side.

Fortune knocked on Shanghai's door again in the 81st minute. Oscar caused a handball from Tianjin defender Felix Bastians in the box and was awarded a penalty.

Zhao Honglue's volley gave Tianjin a consolation goal in stoppage time.