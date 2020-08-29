China's goods, services trade surplus exceeds 375 bln yuan in July

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's international trade surplus in goods and services stood at 375.6 billion yuan (about 54.52 billion U.S. dollars) in July, official data showed Friday.

Trade income amounted to nearly 1.76 trillion yuan, while expenditure stood at 1.38 trillion yuan, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In breakdown, China's goods trade income stood at 1.61 trillion yuan, with an expenditure of 1.16 trillion yuan, leading to a 451-billion-yuan surplus, the data showed.

Meanwhile, services trade saw a 75.4-billion-yuan deficit, as services income and expenditure stood at 144.2 billion yuan and 219.6 billion yuan, respectively.