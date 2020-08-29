Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's goods, services trade surplus exceeds 375 bln yuan in July

(Xinhua)    10:04, August 29, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's international trade surplus in goods and services stood at 375.6 billion yuan (about 54.52 billion U.S. dollars) in July, official data showed Friday.

Trade income amounted to nearly 1.76 trillion yuan, while expenditure stood at 1.38 trillion yuan, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In breakdown, China's goods trade income stood at 1.61 trillion yuan, with an expenditure of 1.16 trillion yuan, leading to a 451-billion-yuan surplus, the data showed.

Meanwhile, services trade saw a 75.4-billion-yuan deficit, as services income and expenditure stood at 144.2 billion yuan and 219.6 billion yuan, respectively.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York