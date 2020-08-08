The logo of TikTok is displayed on the screen of a smartphone on a computer screen background in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, Aug. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Saying that reckless political manipulation and suppression of certain non-American firms by the United States is doomed to "boomerang," China on Friday urged Washington to rectify its mistake and refrain from politicizing economic issues.

The remarks were made by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin in response to U.S. executive orders issued Thursday, which ban transactions carried out by American companies or individuals with parent companies of WeChat and TikTok apps.

The companies, in line with market principles and international rules, have conducted commercial activities in the United States while following local laws and regulations, Wang told a daily press briefing.

"The U.S. has frequently abused state power to wantonly suppress non-American firms under the pretext of national security. This is blatant bullying behavior, which China firmly opposes," the spokesperson said, noting relevant U.S. moves have drawn criticism and doubts from many people within the United States and the international community.

As "a just cause enjoys abundant support while an unjust one finds scant backing," Wang said the U.S. side has put its self-interests above market principles and international rules at the cost of undermining the rights and interests of American users and companies, and resorted to reckless political manipulation and suppression.

"These will only lead to its moral decline, damage to its national image and international trust deficit, and are doomed to boomerang," Wang said.

"We urge the U.S. side to heed rational voices from within and from the international community, correct its wrongdoing, refrain from politicizing economic issues and stop suppressing relevant enterprises, to create a fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for companies worldwide to have normal business operations and investments," Wang added.