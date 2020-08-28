Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday.
Nine confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Thursday, the commission said in its daily report.
Two new suspected cases, also imported from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai.
No deaths related to the disease were reported Thursday, the commission said.
