Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Germany's COVID-19 cases increase by 1,507 to 237,936

(Xinhua)    16:18, August 27, 2020

BERLIN, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 1,507 within one day to 237,936, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Thursday.

The death toll rose by five to 9,285.

"Almost half of the registered cases with us come from back-home travelers, meaning imported from abroad," Lars Schaade, RKI's vice president, said last week.

To curb the continued rise in COVID-19 cases, the German federal government has extended its travel warning for more than 160 non-European Union (EU) and non-Schengen area countries and regions.

The warning, which also applies to the United Kingdom, will remain in effect until Sept. 14.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York