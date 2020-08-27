Asia-Pacific countries report more COVID-19 cases as testing capacity enhanced

HONG KONG, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Asia-Pacific countries kept reporting more confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as governments ramped up testing to detect potential infections.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India surged to 3,234,474, while the death toll reached 59,449, showed the latest data released by the federal health ministry.

As many as 67,151 new cases and 1,059 deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours across the country.

Still there are 707,267 active cases in the country, while 2,467,758 have been cured and discharged from hospitals, added the ministry.

Till Tuesday a total of 37,651,512 samples have been tested, with 823,992 samples tested on Tuesday alone. Over the past several weeks the country's federal government has focused on ramping up samples testing.

The total cases in the Philippines have soared to 202,361 with 5,277 new cases reported, the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) said.

In a bulletin, the DOH said the number of recoveries surged to 133,460 after 1,131 more patients have survived the disease.

The death toll also climbed to 3,137 after 99 more patients succumbed to the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH has said its 110 COVID-19 laboratories across the country have tested over 2.2 million Filipinos so far since the disease emerged in the country in January.

Bangladesh reported over 2,519 new cases, taking the total to 302,147, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

According to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, "54 more people died in the last 24 hours while total fatalities stood at 4,082."

The official data showed that 15,070 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The confirmed cases in Indonesia rose by 2,306 within one day to 160,165, with the death toll adding by 86 to 6,944, the health ministry said.

According to the ministry, 2,542 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 115,409.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 713 new cases, East Java 331, West Java 178, Central Java 147 and North Sumatra 137.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 236 new daily cases of COVID-19, with the figure topping the 200-mark for the first time since Sunday.

The latest figure compares to 182 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday and 95 new infections on Monday.

Tokyo's cumulative total has risen to 19,846 cases, the highest among Japan's 47 prefectures.

South Korea reported 320 more cases as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,265.

The daily caseload rose above 300 in three days, continuing to grow in triple digits for 13 straight days.

The infections were traceable to church services of Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul and the massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15 by conservative voters and politicians.

Of the new cases, 110 were Seoul residents and 92 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Myanmar reported 70 more confirmed cases, the highest surge in a single day since the disease was first detected in the country, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

The newly confirmed cases brought the number of cases in the country to 574 in total.

As of Tuesday, a total of 107 local transmission cases have been reported in Rakhine state since Aug. 16, the ministry's figures showed.