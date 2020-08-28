Chinese mainland reports 9 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported nine new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,464, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Sichuan, three in Shanghai and one each in Fujian and Guangdong, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,271 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 193 remained hospitalized, with four in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.