Every time Pompeo opens his mouth, Chinese people love their country even more: US vlogger

"Every time Mike Pompeo opens his mouth, the Chinese people love their country even more." Check out this video, where US-based vlogger Cyrus Janssen refutes the China threat theory.
(Video source: China Daily)
Three Gorges Reservoir helps guarantee safety of China’s Ya…
Latest flood on China's Yangtze River passes Three Gorges D…
Chinese medical expert team in South Sudan for anti-virus m…
South Sudan inaugurates China-aided cancer screening facili…
Fact check: Pompeo's fact-twisting China speech versus the …