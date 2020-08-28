Chinese premier stresses social assistance for people's well-being

A volunteer pushes the wheelchair of a villager at a temporary shelter in the No.168 Middle School in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang has underlined the country's social assistance work to ensure the well-being of those in need.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in an instruction to a meeting held in Beijing Thursday about improving the country's social assistance system.

Noting that social assistance is an institutional arrangement to help those most in need, Li urged authorities to put themselves in the shoes of those in difficulties, and help them get through the tough times.

More efforts should be made to help those affected by the COVID-19 epidemic and floods, and ensure basic living standards of low-income groups, Li said.

While attending the meeting, State Councilor Wang Yong stressed innovation in social assistance mechanisms to make relief measures more targeted and effective.