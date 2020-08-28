Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese premier stresses social assistance for people's well-being

(Xinhua)    08:24, August 28, 2020

A volunteer pushes the wheelchair of a villager at a temporary shelter in the No.168 Middle School in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, July 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang has underlined the country's social assistance work to ensure the well-being of those in need.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in an instruction to a meeting held in Beijing Thursday about improving the country's social assistance system.

Noting that social assistance is an institutional arrangement to help those most in need, Li urged authorities to put themselves in the shoes of those in difficulties, and help them get through the tough times.

More efforts should be made to help those affected by the COVID-19 epidemic and floods, and ensure basic living standards of low-income groups, Li said.

While attending the meeting, State Councilor Wang Yong stressed innovation in social assistance mechanisms to make relief measures more targeted and effective.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York