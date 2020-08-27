Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Typhoon Bavi halts classes, transportation services in northeast China

(Xinhua)    15:11, August 27, 2020

CHANGCHUN, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Bavi has halted classes and transportation services in northeast China.

The typhoon, the eighth of this year, has forced the temporary closure of multiple middle schools, primary schools and kindergartens in Changchun, the provincial capital.

Changchun's education authority issued a notice on Wednesday night, asking all local education bureaus and schools to prepare for the typhoon to ensure the safety of the public.

The notice said schools could adjust their schooling arrangements or stop classes according to the changes in weather.

Jilin Province has launched an emergency response to the typhoon.

Typhoon Bavi also affected train services in northeast China, with China Railway Shenyang Group Co., Ltd. halting 108 trains to ensure the safety of passengers.

In Changchun, eight flights had been canceled by 8:30 a.m. Thursday, in addition to the cancelation of some train services on Thursday and Friday.

China's national observatory renewed a red alert, the highest warning level, for Typhoon Bavi at 6 a.m. Thursday, which is expected to bring gales and rainstorms to northeast China.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York