Typhoon Bavi halts classes, transportation services in northeast China

CHANGCHUN, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Bavi has halted classes and transportation services in northeast China.

The typhoon, the eighth of this year, has forced the temporary closure of multiple middle schools, primary schools and kindergartens in Changchun, the provincial capital.

Changchun's education authority issued a notice on Wednesday night, asking all local education bureaus and schools to prepare for the typhoon to ensure the safety of the public.

The notice said schools could adjust their schooling arrangements or stop classes according to the changes in weather.

Jilin Province has launched an emergency response to the typhoon.

Typhoon Bavi also affected train services in northeast China, with China Railway Shenyang Group Co., Ltd. halting 108 trains to ensure the safety of passengers.

In Changchun, eight flights had been canceled by 8:30 a.m. Thursday, in addition to the cancelation of some train services on Thursday and Friday.

China's national observatory renewed a red alert, the highest warning level, for Typhoon Bavi at 6 a.m. Thursday, which is expected to bring gales and rainstorms to northeast China.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.