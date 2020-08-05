Typhoon Hagupit brings heavy downpours to Shanghai, causing waterlogging

Hagupit, the fourth typhoon of this year, has brought heavy downpours to Shanghai since Tuesday, causing urban waterlogging in some areas and disrupting traffic, according to the municipal flood control department.

The precipitation was concentrated in Jinshan, Fengxian and Songjiang districts of Shanghai, where waterlogging as deep as 120 centimeters appeared.

Hagupit landed on the coastal areas of Yueqing, a county-level city under the administration of the city of Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Tuesday afternoon, packing winds of 136.8 km per hour near its center.

Hagupit was downgraded to a tropical depression as it was leaving Zhejiang and Shanghai Wednesday. The rainstorms have affected more than 600 flights at the two airports in Shanghai, disrupting 29 train journeys, five ferry lines and two bus lines.