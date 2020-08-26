GOP convention's kickoff draws fewer viewers than Democratic opening night

Photo taken in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, on Aug. 24, 2020 shows screens displaying U.S. President Donald Trump speaking during the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Viewership on Monday night was down 28 percent from the first night of the 2016 Republican National Convention, the same decline from four years ago for Democrats, the figures showed.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The kickoff of the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) on Monday drew 15.8 million viewers across six networks, falling short of the 18.7 million who tuned in for the opening night of last week's Democratic convention, according to Nielsen Media Research figures released on Tuesday.

Fox News led all networks on Monday with 7.06 million viewers in the 10 p.m. ET hour, when former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, and several others were giving speeches.

CNN was second with 2.009 million viewers, followed by ABC with 1.978 million.

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden reacting in a video feed from Delaware is displayed on screens in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, on Aug. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

The figures released by Nielsen did not include livestream data. C-SPAN's livestream of the RNC debut attracted nearly 440,000 views, a big increase over the 76,000 views for the Democratic convention's starting night.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump will speak in prime time from the White House's Rose Garden on Tuesday night as the RNC enters its second day.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow are among those who will also address the virtual event themed "Land of Opportunity."

U.S. President Donald Trump is also expected to make an appearance during the program on Tuesday night.