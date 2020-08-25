Urumqi relaxes management rules for "epidemic-free" neighborhoods

URUMQI, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has relaxed management rules for some "epidemic-free" residential communities, starting Sunday, due to the easing of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 infections.

The adjustment covers all residential communities in Dabancheng District, Urumqi County and Ganquanpu Economic Development Zone, as well as several "epidemic-free" neighborhoods in six other districts, the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters said Monday.

Supermarkets, convenience stores and produce markets are permitted to resume business during specified hours, while epidemic prevention measures are being strengthened in these residential communities.

Residents are required to wear masks, maintain a physical distance between individuals, and avoid gatherings, while personnel in the communities will carry out cleaning and disinfection of public areas at least six times a day.

On July 15, Urumqi confirmed one new COVID-19 case and the city has applied lockdown measures in its residential communities and villages since July 17.

By Sunday, Xinjiang had 183 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 57 asymptomatic cases, with 4,193 people still under medical observation.

No newly confirmed or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have been reported in Xinjiang since Aug. 18.