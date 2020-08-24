Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 24, 2020
China's Xinjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    13:45, August 24, 2020

URUMQI, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases or asymptomatic cases were reported in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Sunday, the regional health commission said in its daily report.

A total of 15 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Sunday after recovery, and 12 asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation, according to the commission.

By Sunday, Xinjiang had 183 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 57 asymptomatic cases, and 4,193 people were still under medical observation.

From July 15 to Sunday, a total of 643 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery in the region, and 181 asymptomatic cases were released from medical observation.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

