Infantrymen assigned to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 78th Group Army rush to board infantry fighting vehicles during a tactical training exercise in early August, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Cheng)

Infantrymen assigned to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 78th Group Army get well-prepared in positions during a tactical training exercise in early August, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Cheng)