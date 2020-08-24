China proposes synergizing Lancang-Mekong Cooperation with New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday proposed synergizing the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation with the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

The proposal came as Li attended the third Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) leaders' meeting via video link in Beijing.

Li said greater synergy between the LMC and the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, which traverses western China and connects Southeast Asia with the Eurasian continent, would lead to a number of positive outcomes.

It will make trade routes more convenient and enable the leveraging of more resources from western and southwestern China and other ASEAN countries, and thus channel more inputs to the Mekong countries. This will help optimize the allocation of resources, keep industrial and supply chains stable and spur coordinated development, the premier said.

"China is ready to work with the five Mekong countries to implement the joint statement issued at this meeting and inject new impetus into regional development," he added.