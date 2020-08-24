Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 24, 2020
China AMCs register products worth over 350 billion yuan

(Xinhua)    09:05, August 24, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's insurance assets management companies (AMCs) registered 192 debt and equity investment plans valued at more than 357.15 billion yuan (about 51.68 billion U.S. dollars) in the first seven months of this year, official data showed.

Among the total, 140 were registered for infrastructure investment with a fund size of 287.78 billion yuan, according to the Insurance Asset Management Association of China.

A total of 48 plans were established for real estate investment with a fund size of 61.95 billion yuan in the January-July period, the association said.

Meanwhile, insurance AMCs set up four equity investment plans worth 7.42 billion yuan during the same period.

As of the end of July, 1,503 debt and equity investment plans were established with a fund size totaling 3.35 trillion yuan, according to the association.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

