Chinese vice premier stresses reform to keep oil, gas market stable

(Xinhua)    14:01, August 19, 2020

Vice Premier Han Zheng on Tuesday urged efforts to deepen reform of the oil and gas system to ensure a stable oil and gas market and national energy security.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a symposium at China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation (PipeChina).

PipeChina should tackle prominent problems in its formation and operation, while accelerating the construction of major pipeline network projects according to plans, in a bid to ensure that pipeline transmission capacity could meet the demand of social and economic development, Han said.

Efforts should also be made to improve services by leveraging technologies such as big data and innovating service modes, Han said, adding that oil and gas pipeline network facilities should be open to all types of market entities in a fair manner and based on market principles.

Han also called for measures to ensure the stable supply of gas during the winter heating season.

