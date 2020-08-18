More Chinese youths are taking up online entrepreneurship as careers

More and more Chinese youngsters are foraying in online businesses related to the creative industry after the Ministry of Education recently advised university graduates to pursue self-employment as a career option.

For the first time, the ministry has included online startups in its statistical list.

Hundreds of creations, such as intelligent bionic hand, hand-made cyber-truck and pet wedding veil, were displayed at the 5th Taobao Maker Festival that was held last week. It's a grand event organized by e-commerce giant Alibaba each year to provide a platform for young creative minds in China.

"About 200,000 university students started businesses on Taobao this year, mostly youngsters born after 1990. They are also the driving force of online shopping," said Fu Liang, one of the festival organizers.

Fu said the creations toured Hangzhou, Xi'an, Chengdu and Wuhan.

In Xi'an, a newly designed Roujiamo, a Chinese hamburger originating from northwest China's Shaanxi Province, gained popularity among tourists.

Cai Xiaolong, who created the Roujiamo, said a mature business model taking into account finance, technology and logistics has been set up in Taobao, which has lowered investment cost for the startup.

"The internet has narrowed the gap between consumers and businesses, and companies can make innovations according to consumer needs," he added.

Currently, there are more than 200,000 businesses related to the creative industry in Taobao, while youths are mainly going for clothing, furnishing and technology sectors.

According to industry experts, different measures to support innovation and startups in the country have created a hotbed for new ideas, encouraging more young people to join the creative industry and reap the benefits of the creative economy.