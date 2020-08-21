Xi instructs army to complete follow-up flood control work

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), speaks after hearing reports from the military on joining localities in battling floods across the country, Aug. 20, 2020. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC, Xi extended regards to servicemen of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force, and members of the militia and the reserve force, who had been fighting floods and helping with disaster relief. Xi was inspecting flood control and disaster relief in Anhui. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

HEFEI, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), has instructed the armed forces to make unremitting efforts to complete the follow-up tasks of flood control and disaster relief.

Xi, who was inspecting flood control and disaster relief work in east China's Anhui Province, gave the instruction on Thursday after hearing reports from the military on joining localities in battling floods across the country.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC, Xi extended regards to servicemen of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force, and members of the militia and the reserve force, who had been fighting floods and helping with disaster relief.

Xi stressed the need for the military to continue emergency rescue and disaster relief efforts, assist flood-hit areas in post-disaster recovery and reconstruction, and complete the follow-up tasks of flood control and disaster relief.

As of Wednesday, dispatches totaling more than 1.2 million head counts from the PLA and the People's Armed Police Force and more than 300,000 from the militia had been made in flood control missions in 17 provincial-level regions. They evacuated more than 170,000 residents, handled over 3,900 breaches and piping emergencies, and reinforced embankments of more than 900 km.

Under the firm leadership of the CPC Central Committee, China has scored major achievements in the battle against floods, Xi said, highlighting the spearhead role of the armed forces in shouldering critical tasks.

Xi demanded that relevant military units work with local authorities and strengthen research and analysis of the water situation to ensure the scientific and proper use of the military forces.

He required the army to keep in good condition, promptly check potential risks and dangers, effectively carry out emergency rescue and disaster relief work, safeguard people's lives and property, and help them restore normal production and life.

"This flood battle is a practical test of the leadership and command system of our army, and the army's combat readiness and ability to perform the tasks," Xi said.

Xi underscored requirements to complete all the work of the armed forces in the second half of the year, stressing efforts to strengthen the organization and leadership, focus on priority tasks and innovate ways and methods to achieve the development targets of the national defense and the armed forces for 2020.

The army must always enhance its awareness of potential threats, persist in considering the worst-case scenario, and strengthen military training and war preparedness to guarantee that, when the time comes, it will take action and win, Xi noted.

Xi required solid effects in key areas of work such as the implementation of the military's 13th Five-Year Plan, the formulation of its 14th Five-Year Plan, and the reform of its policies and systems.

Xi underscored the importance of reinforcing theoretical and political education and running the military strictly in accordance with the law.

CMC Vice Chairman Zhang Youxia and others attended the event.