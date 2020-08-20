Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi consoles families of those who die fighting floods

(Xinhua)    13:32, August 20, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, consoles the family members of those who died fighting floods while visiting a floodwater diversion zone in Feidong County, Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 19, 2020. Xi inspected Hefei on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

HEFEI, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday visited families of those who died fighting floods in east China's Anhui Province.

Xi consoled the family members of three deceased persons when he visited a floodwater diversion zone in the county of Feidong.

Xi told them that their lost loved ones are heroes and deserve respect from everyone.

"Every time a calamity occurs, heroes charge forward. This embodies the great spirit of the Chinese nation," Xi said, asking the family members to take good care of themselves.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York