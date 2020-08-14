Beijing tides over huge rainstorm with high alert, sweeping actions

No major emergencies were reported following the heaviest downpour so far this summer in Beijing as the city was put on high flood alert, local authorities said Thursday.

The rain lasted from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday, with an average precipitation of 69.4 mm in Beijing, with 92.8 mm in the city's urban areas. The largest amount of precipitation reached 156.7 mm in the Shahe reservoir in Changping District in the northwest, meteorological data showed.

Except for several drain clogging points, flood control authorities received no reports of other emergency situations.

The Beijing Water Authority said this round of deluge exceeded 1.1 billion cubic meters, but the water levels of all reservoirs in the city remained below warning levels, and all water sections are in stable situations.

The authority said the city cleared 450,000 gutter inlets and 7,887 km of rainwater pipe culverts before the flood season.

The Beijing Drainage Group, the city's drainage system operator, said by Wednesday midnight, it had received 14 reports on ponding in low-lying areas under overpasses and main roads in the city. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, all ponding had been drained and traffic had resumed.

The group has doubled its pumping capacity by upgrading 75 pump stations to handle floodwater this year. The group's emergency rescue capacity increased by 60,000 cubic meters per hour to 170,000 with new equipment, said Zhang Jun, deputy general manager of the group.

With flood control facility construction and drainage projects in recent years, Beijing has greatly improved its ability to cope with rainwater and floods, he said.