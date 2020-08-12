Beijing on standby for biggest rainstorm this summer

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in Beijing are inspecting pump stations, closing parks and alerting residents as the Chinese capital girds for the heaviest downpour since the start of this year's flood season.

The Beijing Drainage Group, the city's drainage system operator, said it initiated a top-level response to the rainstorm, putting 3,090 workers on standby to tackle any rain-induced flood promptly.

The company said Wednesday it had run a check on the city's drainage facilities, including pumping stations and street drain grates. Pumping stations have been ordered to release storage tanks in advance to prepare for the heavy precipitation.

On Tuesday, Beijing meteorological authorities issued a yellow alert for rainstorms, forecasting torrential rain between Wednesday and Thursday to batter the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

Since Tuesday afternoon, Beijing residents have been receiving text messages from the city's flood control office, advising them to avoid going out and work from home if possible.

The city closed its parks and tourist sites on Wednesday out of safety concerns.