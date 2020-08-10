Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 10, 2020
Beijing announces dates for schools to start new semester

(Xinhua)    09:05, August 10, 2020

Beijing's municipal education authority announced on Sunday the dates when schools in the capital city will start their autumn semester.

Senior high schools in Beijing will start the new semester on Aug. 29, while primary schools and junior high schools will start their new school year on three dates -- Aug. 29, Sept. 1 and Sept. 7, according to a notice issued by the municipal leading group office for epidemic prevention and control.

Kindergartens in Beijing are to reopen on Sept. 8 and Sept. 11, said the notice.

Colleges in Beijing can decide their own time for students to check in or register starting from Aug. 15 after getting approval from the epidemic prevention and control leading group and education authorities.

