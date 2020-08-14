Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Taiwan DPP authority "despicable" to use NGOs to attack mainland: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    08:27, August 14, 2020

Photo taken on July 21, 2019 from Xiangshan Mountain shows the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday slammed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan for using non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to attack the mainland, calling such moves "despicable."

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comments in response to an inquiry about the DPP leader's recent video speech during a video conference hosted by U.S. think tanks.

Ma said the DPP authority has long been taking advantage of NGOs to maliciously attack the mainland under the pretext of "democracy and freedom," wantonly undermining cross-Strait relations, and creating hostility and hatred among compatriots across the Strait.

"We firmly oppose any form of official relations between China's Taiwan region and countries that have diplomatic relations with us," Ma said, calling the DPP authority's despicable moves only expose its attempts to act as a pawn of Western anti-China forces and jeopardize the interests of compatriots across the Strait.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York