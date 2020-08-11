HK finance official says global investors speak positively of national security law, confident in Hong Kong

Global investors largely speak positively of the national security law in Hong Kong and remain confident in the global financial center, said Hui Ching-yu, secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

"Social stability is like fertile soil, which can enable the big tree of Hong Kong's financial market to continue to thrive," Hui said when talking about what the law will bring about to Hong Kong.

The implementation of the law will ensure a stable society and investment environment and reliable legal systems, which are crucial to Hong Kong consolidating its position as a global financial center, Hui told Xinhua.

Hui stressed that safeguarding national security is the core interest of every nation, and the HKSAR government officials stand firm to assume their responsibilities and have nothing to fear.

With the support of the country, Hong Kong will remain as a competitive global financial center, Hui said.

As increasing closer ties with the mainland have bolstered Hong Kong's financial markets, Hui believed the financial development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will ensure Hong Kong stay prosperous amid external challenges.

Hui highlighted the wealth management connect, which is a pilot scheme that will allow people to buy wealth management products easily in the Greater Bay Area.

The scheme will become another fund channel among the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao, following the successful operation of the Stock Connect and the Bond Connect, Hui said, stressing that Hong Kong will be able to give full play to its position as a global financial hub.

Hong Kong should introduce its internationalized financial services to the broader market of the Greater Bay Area, which will not only improve the regional development but allow its finance and economy to better integrate into the national development, Hui said.