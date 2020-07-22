Foreign party leaders support China's efforts to safeguard Hong Kong's prosperity, stability

Political leaders from across the world have expressed their opposition to the U.S. signing of the so-called "Hong Kong Autonomy Act" into law while voicing their support for China's national security legislation for Hong Kong to safeguard the country's sovereignty, security and development interests.

Mohamed Bazoum, president of Niger's Party for Democracy and Socialism, said that it is China's internal affair to implement the national security legislation. No other countries have the right to intervene.

He mentioned that for a long time, some countries frequently interfered in others' internal affairs in the name of human rights, democracy and freedom, but have always turned a blind eye to their own problems. Niger supports China in carrying out the national security legislation for Hong Kong according to the country's constitution and the Basic Law of Hong Kong, he stressed.

Moussa Timbine, president of the National Assembly of Mali, said Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs, adding that safeguarding security and stability of the region is a sacred duty of the Chinese government, and is reasonable and lawful.

Any foreign force has no right to interfere in China's internal affairs, let alone attempt to use Hong Kong to undermine China's stability, he said.

Mali firmly opposes foreign interference in China's internal affairs and staunchly supports China's efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty and security, Timbine added.

Walter Sorrentino, vice president of the Communist Party of Brazil, said that the one-China principle is a consensus of the international community, and the practice of the principle of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong and Macao has proved that the policy is successful.

Some countries have run counter to the consensus of the international community, ignored the achievements Hong Kong has made since its return to the motherland, and attempted to make an issue of some problems existing in Hong Kong, simply because they want to use Hong Kong as a bargaining chip to deal with and suppress China so as to maintain their hegemony, Sorrentino said, expressing firm opposition to this.

Yemeni Socialist Party General Secretary Abdulraham Al-Saqqaf said that after Hong Kong's return to the motherland, it has been given a high degree of autonomy in accordance with the "one country, two systems" principle, the Chinese Constitution and the Basic Law of Hong Kong.

The Yemeni Socialist Party firmly supports China's actions taken to safeguard its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, the general secretary said, adding that any act that undermines China's national security will surely fail.

Averof Neofytou, president of the Democratic Rally party in Cyprus, said his party fully understands the importance and sensitivity of Hong Kong issue to China and will never interfere in China's internal affairs in any circumstance.

Hong Kong affairs should be looked after by the Chinese government and its people, he said.

Deputy chief of Union of Moderate Parties of Vanuatu Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau said upholding one-China policy is an important part of Vanuatu's foreign policy.

Kalsakau, also Vanuatu's deputy prime minister and minister of internal affairs, said his country supports the Chinese side in establishing and improving the legal system and operation mechanism of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security, and supports the passing of the national security law by the Chinese National People's Congress Standing Committee.

That will guarantee the effective implementation of "one country, two systems" principle in Hong Kong and maintain long-term prosperity and stability in the region, he said.