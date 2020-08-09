HONG KONG, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- A spokesman for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Saturday that HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the HKSAR government officials have expressed no fear of any threats in response to the so-called U.S. sanctions.

Speaking on behalf of her senior colleagues who are being targeted, Lam said that they are discharging an honorable duty to safeguard national security, and protect not only the life and interests of Hong Kong residents but also the people in the mainland, and they will not be intimidated, the spokesman said.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has viciously announced the so-called sanctions against Lam and a number of HKSAR government officials including Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs of the HKSAR government Erick Tsang Kwok-wai, Commissioner of Police Chris Tang Ping-keung, and Director of the HKSAR Chief Executive's office Chan Kwok-ki.

They told the media that they will continue to do their job well and that the U.S. attempt to intimidate them with the so-called sanctions is doomed to fail.

Lee said that the United States has a large number of laws to safeguard its national security, but the so-called sanctions are imposed under the pretext of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, which fully reflects the double standards and hypocrisy of the United States.

Safeguarding national security is a universally accepted principle, and the U.S. attempt to intimidate with the so-called sanctions will be all in vain.

Tsang said that what the United States has done is simply self-deception and has no personal impact on him. The United States claims to be a democratic country and flaunts respect for human rights, yet it openly discloses other people's personal data, which is simply hooliganism.

Tang said that the so-called sanctions imposed by the U.S. government on him is meaningless, adding that it is his responsibility and honor to safeguard the security of the country and Hong Kong, and he will continue to concentrate on the work.

Chan said that the U.S. government's move enables Hong Kong people, especially those who still have fantasies about the United States, to see clearly the unreasonable and outrageous behavior of the U.S. government. He said he is honored to be the secretary-general of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR and will continue to do his best.