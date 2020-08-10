Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 10, 2020
Xi congratulates Lukashenko on re-election as Belarusian president

(Xinhua)    16:00, August 10, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as Belarusian president.

In the message, Xi extended warm congratulations and best wishes to President Lukashenko on his re-election on behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in Xi's own name.

Noting that he highly values the development of China-Belarus ties, Xi said he stands ready to work with President Lukashenko to jointly push forward China-Belarus comprehensive strategic partnership and expand mutually-beneficial cooperation between the two countries in various fields, so as to create new benefits for the two countries and peoples.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

