Artillerymen apply camouflage nets to wheeled assault guns

Artillerymen assigned to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army operate vehicle-mounted howitzers to fire 122 shells at simulated targets during a live-fire operation in plateau area at the elevation of 4,500 meters in late July, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Guo Peng)

Artillerymen assigned to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army operate vehicle-mounted howitzers to fire 122 shells at simulated targets during a live-fire operation in plateau area at the elevation of 4,500 meters in late July, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Guo Peng)