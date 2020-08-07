Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 7, 2020
Artillerymen apply camouflage nets to wheeled assault guns

(China Military Online)    16:04, August 07, 2020

Artillerymen assigned to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army operate vehicle-mounted howitzers to fire 122 shells at simulated targets during a live-fire operation in plateau area at the elevation of 4,500 meters in late July, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Guo Peng)

