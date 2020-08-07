Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 7, 2020
COVID-19 vaccine production workshop passes biosafety inspection

(Xinhua)    10:31, August 07, 2020

A production workshop for inactivated COVID-19 vaccines in Beijing has passed biosafety inspection and is qualified for use, according to the China National Biotec Group (CNBG).

The construction of the workshop was completed in April with the support of the Beijing municipal government, the CNBG said.

State authorities organized the biosafety inspection in July and concluded that the workshop complies with national standards and could be used for large-scale production of COVID-19 vaccines, the company said.

With another workshop built in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, in July, CNBG said it will be able to produce 220 million doses of inactivated COVID-19 vaccines a year.

