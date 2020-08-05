Canadians divided over COVID-19 vaccination: survey

Canadians show different attitudes toward getting vaccinated when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in the country, according to a survey released by the Canadian Angus Reid Institute on Tuesday.

The survey showed that 46 percent of the respondents say they have no reservations and are ready to get a vaccination as soon as it becomes available. However, 32 percent say they would wait and see.

About 76 percent of those who say they will wait to get the vaccine also say they are worried about side effects. By contrast, only 37 percent among those who are eager to get vaccinated as soon as possible worry about possible side effects.

The survey also showed 75 percent say they do not feel life in their community will get back to normal until most people are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 75 percent say that a coronavirus vaccine should be mandatory in long-term care homes, which have been the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and for healthcare workers. About 63 percent say vaccinations should be mandatory in schools.

As of Monday, a total of 116,884 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Canada, including 8,945 deaths. Over the past week, an average of 40,665 people were tested daily, with 1 percent testing positive and an average of 461 cases were reported daily from across the country, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.