National security law in Hong Kong not to affect residents' rights, freedom: Tung Chee-hwa

The national security law in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will not affect the legitimate rights and freedom of Hong Kong residents, Tung Chee-hwa, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said Thursday.

Tung said at a meeting of the "Our Hong Kong Foundation" that the law will not impact the independent judicial power, including that of final adjudication, exercised by the judiciary in Hong Kong.

Only a tiny minority of criminals endangering national security will be targeted, Tung, who is also chairman of the foundation, said, adding that the law will effectively prevent foreign forces from turning Hong Kong into a base for splitting China.

He stressed that "one country" is the precondition of "two systems" according to the HKSAR Basic Law, and called for joint efforts to safeguard the constitutional foundation of the HKSAR and ensure the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems."

When addressing the meeting, Jiang Wei, vice president of the Supreme People's Court of China, said rights and freedom are not unconditional.

Constitutions of more than 100 countries in the world and related international conventions stipulate clearly that anyone exercising rights and freedom must not endanger national security, Jiang said.

Jiang said the national security law in the HKSAR fully protects human rights and freedom of Hong Kong residents, as well as the rights of criminal suspects, defendants and other parties in judicial proceedings.