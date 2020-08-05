Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Hong Kong developers' group supports postponement of HKSAR LegCo election

(Xinhua)    08:49, August 05, 2020

The Real Estate Developers Association (REDA) of Hong Kong on Tuesday issued a statement expressing support for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government's decision to postpone the 2020 Legislative Council (LegCo) election in a bid to preserve public health.

The COVID-19 outbreak has not only affected the daily lives of the people of Hong Kong and put heavy stress on the healthcare system, it has also imposed great challenge for the restart of the economy, the REDA said in the statement.

The REDA said that in order to protect the health of Hong Kong residents and ensure a fair and open election, postponing the LegCo election is a difficult but inevitable decision.

"We look forward to seeing the HKSAR government's anti-epidemic measures attaining results thereby returning Hong Kong to a state of normalcy soon," it said.

Founded in 1965, the REDA is one of the leading business groups in Hong Kong.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York