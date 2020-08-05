HKSAR gov't strongly objects to France's termination of ratification of fugitive offenders surrender agreement with HK

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Tuesday it strongly objects to France's termination of ratification of the agreement on surrender of fugitive offenders (SFO) with Hong Kong.

Stressing that every country has laws to safeguard its national security and sovereignty, a spokesperson of the HKSAR government pointed out that the French government's decision to terminate ratification of the SFO agreement with Hong Kong is for political purposes, aiming to use China's enactment of the law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong as an excuse.

"It is gross interference in China's internal affairs and the HKSAR government strongly objects to this move," the spokesperson said in response to media inquiry.

The French government has taken a decision to terminate the ratification of the SFO agreement already signed with Hong Kong, thereby knowingly allowing criminals to continue to evade justice, the spokesperson said, adding that France will need to be answerable to the international community.