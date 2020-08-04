Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Hong Kong ends 12-day streak of over 100 new COVID-19 cases per day

(Xinhua)    09:12, August 04, 2020

Hong Kong reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, snapping a 12-day streak of more than 100 new cases each day, but a health official stressed that anti-epidemic measures cannot be loosened.

Of the new cases, all locally infected, 56 patients were related to previous cases, while transmission chains of the other 24 were still unclear, according to a press conference of the Center for Health Protection (CHP).

Despite the dropping new cases, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch, called for continued efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

So far Hong Kong has reported 3,589 cases, and the number of those who remain in hospital is 1,243. The number of deaths from COVID-19 is 37.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York