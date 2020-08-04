Hong Kong ends 12-day streak of over 100 new COVID-19 cases per day

Hong Kong reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, snapping a 12-day streak of more than 100 new cases each day, but a health official stressed that anti-epidemic measures cannot be loosened.

Of the new cases, all locally infected, 56 patients were related to previous cases, while transmission chains of the other 24 were still unclear, according to a press conference of the Center for Health Protection (CHP).

Despite the dropping new cases, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch, called for continued efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

So far Hong Kong has reported 3,589 cases, and the number of those who remain in hospital is 1,243. The number of deaths from COVID-19 is 37.