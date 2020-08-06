Chinese mainland reports 7 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported seven new imported COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,110, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the new imported cases, five were reported in Shanghai and one each in the provinces of Shandong and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,008 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 102 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition, the commission said, adding that no deaths had been reported from the imported cases.