Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Study shows face coverings in public helps mitigate spread of COVID-19

(Xinhua)    14:39, August 04, 2020

U.S. communities that mandated the use of face masks in public saw an ongoing decline in the spread of coronavirus, according to a study reported by CNN on Monday.

After five days of mask mandates, the daily coronavirus growth rate slowed by just under 1 percent, while after 21 days, the growth rate slowed by about 2 percent, researchers from the Department of Health Management and Policy at the University of Iowa College of Public Health reported in the journal Health Affairs.

Between April 8 and May 15, governors of 15 U.S. states and the mayor of Washington, D.C. signed orders to place mask mandates in public. The researchers studied changes in the daily county-level COVID-19 growth rates between March 31 and May 22.

The researchers also projected the number of averted COVID-19 cases with the mandates for face mask use in public by comparing actual cumulative daily cases with daily cases predicted by a model if none of the states had enacted the public face cover mandate at the time they did.

The model estimates suggested that 230,000-450,000 cases may have been averted by May 22 due to these mandates.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York