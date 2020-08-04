Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 690,000: Johns Hopkins University

Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 690,000 on Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Total COVID-19 cases around the world rose to 18,109,901, according to the CSSE, with deaths reaching 690,055 as of 9:34 a.m. (1334 GMT).

The United States reported the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, standing at 4,668,406 and 154,861 respectively, followed by Brazil with 2,733,677 cases and 94,104 deaths.

Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, Britain, India, Italy and France.