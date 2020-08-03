Weekly review of China's social and economic developments amid COVID-19 control

Amid regular COVID-19 control, China is powering ahead in bringing business and life back on track. The following are the latest facts and figures of the week:

-- Beijing offered 1.5 million coupons in an effort to spur consumption that is recovering from the epidemic, the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau said.

The coupons were available on July 26 at e-commerce giant JD.com. One million coupons can be used at participating restaurants and retailers in Beijing and half a million coupons are for buying products equipped with smart technologies.

-- The Pokémon Company has registered a wholly-owned subsidiary in Shanghai as the Japanese company seeks to explore the Chinese market.

Shanghai received 10.28 billion U.S. dollars in foreign investment in the first half of 2020, up 5.4 percent year on year, according to the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce.

-- The number of flights at Lhasa Konggar Airport has continued to pick up as the epidemic has been brought under effective control, local civil aviation authorities said Wednesday.

Since July, the airport in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, has seen its number of flights recover to 95 percent of the same period before the epidemic, according to the Tibet branch of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

-- A hospital in east China's Fujian Province has finished its 5G-supported network construction and has adopted 5G technology to improve its daily treatment of patients on Wednesday.

-- An online market for films and TV programs was launched in Shanghai on Friday during the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival.

As part of the ongoing film festival and the forthcoming Shanghai TV Festival, the market aims to create a more efficient platform for communication and transactions between film and TV companies, its organizer said.